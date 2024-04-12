IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik Turns Back the Clock. Can He Be in India’s T20 WC Team?

Until around a month back, Dinesh Karthik was not even a part of the names that were being discussed for the wicketkeeper-batter's slot in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. In Jitesh Sharma, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Ishan Kishan, India had as many as five options to choose from, and Karthik was not one of them.

As it turns out, with barely a month and a half remaining before the T20 World Cup, Karthik is suddenly back into the fray once again, and is probably a hot prospect for a berth in India's squad ahead of most of those five names mentioned earlier. The reason behind that is his spectacular batting form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.