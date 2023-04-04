IPL 2023: Tushar Deshpande’s Quest of Becoming CSK’s Death Overs Specialist

At around 10pm on Monday, 3 April, Tushar Deshpande found himself ensnared in a nightmare, with more than fifty thousand pairs of eyes on him. In his first five deliveries, he had conceded 18 runs in the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants – which included two no balls and three wides. Even worse – it was not his first experience of ephialtes, having conceded 51 runs in the first match against Gujarat Titans.

Understandably, the most experienced cricketing brain present in Chepauk at the time, CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni got Deshpande off the firing line. Except that he had to bring him back, to bowl the crucial 16th over, at a time when Nicholas Pooran was going hammer and tongs.