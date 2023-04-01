Watch: Arijit Singh Touches Dhoni’s Feet, Cricketer Hugs Him Instead
IPL 2023: Arijit Singh touches MS Dhoni's feet during IPL 2023 opening ceremony. The latter hugs him instead.
A video surfaced on social media in which superstar singer Arijit Singh can be seen touching the feet of the former Indian skipper and the Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni during the opening ceremony of IPL 2023.
IPL 2023 kicked off on Friday at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad with the opening encounter between the defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. The match was preceded by an action-packed opening ceremony. The ceremony featured performances by actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna and the legendary Arijit Singh.
Towards the end of the ceremony, captains of both teams were also called on the stage to pose with the performers, BCCI officials and the trophy. During this time, the CSK skipper went to greet the celebrities and when he reached Arijit Singh, the Kesariya singer bowed down to touch the skipper’s feet while the latter lifted him up and hugged him.
This video is receiving a lot of love from netizens who are in awe of the actions of both the legends. Have a look at some of them:
