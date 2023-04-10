IPL 2023: Rinku, for Old Times’ Sake, Keep Soaring – Tales From a 2018 Interview

Chasing After Cricketers, and finding Rinku Singh

Our focus here is not the board exams, but Rinku Singh. Too big a deviation to comprehend? Let me contextualise.

Two years before I attended my first lecture on journalism, I had become a journalist. Well, not in the most veracious sense of the word, but I found a few freelancing gigs. I used to write a bit here, and a bit there, but beyond what I wrote, it served as an escape from the monstrosity that exams were, and the imminent doom that knocked on my doors.

At the top of the ambitious checklist was 'take a cricketer's interview,' but only those who have been in the profession will know how strenuous the operation is. No, not the question-formation – that is, in fact, the easiest bit, a cakewalk. But to get to the cricketers, amid the innumerable walls they have around themselves – managers, public relations team, assistants et al, make the operation complex.