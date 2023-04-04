IPL 2023: Injury Rules RCB Batter Rajat Patidar Out of the Season

Patidar joined RCB in the 2021 season, wherein he could not justify his inclusion in the squad and could only score 71 runs in four matches, at an average of 17.75 and with the highest score of 31.

However, wicketkeeper-batter Luvnith Sisodia’s injury opened a new avenue for him in 2022, as he was roped in as the injury replacement. The batter from Madhya Pradesh was seen in ominous touch last season, scoring 333 runs in only eight matches.

Besides scoring a couple of half-centuries, the 29-year-old struck a magnificent ton against Lucknow Super Giants. Following his exploits in IPL, the Indian men’s national team selectors called up for the series against South Africa, and then roped him in as Shreyas Iyer’s injury replacement for the ODIs against New Zealand. However, the batter could not make it to the playing XI.