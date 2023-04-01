IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After CSK vs GT
The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League kicked off on Friday with Chennai Super Kings taking on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
The match ended in favour of the defending champions, who defeated the MS Dhoni-led CSK by 5 wickets. Chennai Super Kings lost the toss and hence, went to bat first. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s terrific knock of 92 runs helped the team present a target of 179 for Gujarat. However, Shubman Gill’s admirable half-century and commendable job by Gujarat’s tail-enders helped them defeat CSK.
After the win, Gujarat Titans now top the IPL points table as they added 2 points to their tally with their win in the season opener. With their first defeat, Chennai Super Kings have now slipped to the last spot. However, this is just the start. It will be interesting to see how this points table keeps on changing as we witness more interesting encounters between the other teams in the coming days.
After 3 years, the Indian Premier League season 16 is finally taking place in the home-and-away format. 70 league games will be played at around 12 venues during this season with 10 teams in action and one goal in mind- to clinch the IPL 2023 title.
