IPL 2023 Points Table: Lucknow Move Up to Third Spot After Beating Mumbai

IPL 2023 Points Table: Lucknow beat Mumbai Indians by 5 runs to take their total points to 15

Nandini Rikhee
Updated
IPL
1 min read
The winning streak of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 ended on Tuesday night as they lost to Lucknow Super Giants on by 5 runs.

Chasing a target of 178, Mumbai’s batters could only score 172/5 in the 20 overs of their chase. Thanks to Marcus Stoinis’ powerful knock of 89* and some great death bowling by Lucknow’s bowlers, the team gathered 2 more points, taking their tally to 15.

Lucknow Super Giants move to third place

(Photo: BCCI)

With this victory, Lucknow has moved to the third spot in the IPL points table, equaling their points with Chennai Super Kings.

Gujarat Titans sit proudly on the top of the points table with 18 points, having qualified for the playoffs already. Chennai Super Kings also remain unmoved at the second spot with 15 points. Mumbai Indians have moved down to the fourth spot as they lost their match on Tuesday, failing to gain 2 more points.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings follow Lucknow with 12 points each while Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals are at the bottom of the list with 8 points each.

