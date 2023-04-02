IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After LSG vs DC Match
TATA IPL Points Table 2023: Lucknow Super Giants dethroned Gujarat Titans to occupy pole position.
Lucknow Super Giants are sitting comfortably at the top of the 2023 Indian Super League (IPL) standings, following the conclusion of the first double header of the season. Breathing down their necks are Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings – the other two teams who have managed to open their points tally so far.
In the first match of Saturday, 1 April, Punjab Kings took on Kolkata Knight Riders at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Despite losing the flip of the coin and batting first on a track that usually is conducive to the chasing teams, Shikhar Dhawan’s team put up a commendable total of 191/5.
The skipper himself was influential, scoring 40 runs, whilst with his maiden IPL half-century, Bhanuka Rajapaksa was the star of the show. In response, the Knights could score 146/7 after 16 overs, before rain halted the game, and subsequently handed the Kings a seven-run victory based on DLS par score.
Mark Wood Catapults LSG To Pole Position
The second match, which was contested between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, did not produce a similar enthralling fight, with the hosts emerging as comprehensive winners.
KL Rahul’s team scored 193 runs whilst batting first, with yet another player scoring his maiden IPL half-century on the day – this time the honour going to West Indies’ Kyle Mayers. The Super Giants then restricted Delhi to a paltry total of 143/9, as English pacer Mark Wood scalped five wickets.
