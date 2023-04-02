IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After LSG vs DC Match

Lucknow Super Giants are sitting comfortably at the top of the 2023 Indian Super League (IPL) standings, following the conclusion of the first double header of the season. Breathing down their necks are Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings – the other two teams who have managed to open their points tally so far.

In the first match of Saturday, 1 April, Punjab Kings took on Kolkata Knight Riders at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Despite losing the flip of the coin and batting first on a track that usually is conducive to the chasing teams, Shikhar Dhawan’s team put up a commendable total of 191/5.