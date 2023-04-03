ADVERTISEMENT

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Gaikwad Retains 1st Place, Kohli Slots at 3rd

TATA IPL 2023 Orange Cap Winner: The top three places are currently occupied by Indians.

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Gaikwad Retains 1st Place, Kohli Slots at 3rd
Courtesy of his 92-run knock against Gujarat Titans in the opening tie of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings’ Ruturaj Gaikwad retains the orange cap at the conclusion of the competition’s fifth match.

Although the knock ended up being inconsequential from the result’s perspective, with Chennai losing the fixture, Gaikwad will be donning the orange cap on Monday, 3 April, when his team will be up against Lucknow Super Giants.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap: Top five run-scorers.

(Photo: The Quint)

At the opposition camp, however, the Indian opener will find the power-hitting all-rounder from West Indies, Kyle Mayers. The Barbadian is currently third on the list of leading run-scorers, having scored a 38-ball 73 in his opening tie against Delhi Capitals.

Interestingly, in a development that will please fans of the Indian team more than anyone else, the top three places in the orange cap race are being occupied by the Indians. Tilak Varma, Mumbai Indians’ 20-year-old batting prodigy from Hyderabad, is second on the list with 84 runs.

IPL 2023: Both Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are a part of the top five in the orange cap race.

(Photo: BCCI)

Breathing down his neck is the omnipresent Virat Kohli, who is looking in ominous touch and scored 82 runs in the comprehensive eight-wicket triumph over the five-time champions. His opening partner and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s skipper, Faf du Plessis is also on the list, having scored a 43-ball 73 against Rohit Sharma’s team.

Topics:  IPL   IPL Orange Cap   IPL 2023 

