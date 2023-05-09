IPL 2023: Jofra Archer Ruled Out, MI Announce Chris Jordan as Replacement

Mumbai Indians have announced the signing of English pacer, Chris Jordan, as the injury replacement for Jofra Archer for the rest of the IPL 2023 season. The latter, who has played only a bit-part role for the five-time champions so far owing to an injury, has now been ruled out of the competition.

“Mumbai Indians announce that Chris Jordan will join the squad for the rest of the season. Chris replaces Jofra Archer, whose recovery and fitness continues to be monitored by ECB. Jofra will return home to focus on his rehabilitation,” a statement from the Rohit Sharma-led franchise read.