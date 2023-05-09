IPL 2023: Jofra Archer Ruled Out, MI Announce Chris Jordan as Replacement

Mumbai Indians have announced the signing of English pacer, Chris Jordan, as the injury replacement for Jofra Archer for the rest of the IPL 2023 season. The latter, who has played only a bit-part role for the five-time champions so far owing to an injury, has now been ruled out of the competition.
“Mumbai Indians announce that Chris Jordan will join the squad for the rest of the season. Chris replaces Jofra Archer, whose recovery and fitness continues to be monitored by ECB. Jofra will return home to focus on his rehabilitation,” a statement from the Rohit Sharma-led franchise read.
Jordan’s maiden IPL campaign was in 2016, wherein he represented Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 24-year-old spent the next couple of seasons at Sunrisers Hyderabad, before returning in 2020 for Punjab Kings.
Having represented Chennai Super Kings last season, Jordan was unsold in this season’s auction. He has made a total of 28 appearances in IPL, and has picked up 27 wickets – with his average being 30.85, and his economy rate being 9.32 runs per over. Jordan has also scored 75 runs, including the highest score of 30.
End of Archer’s Campaign
Jordan will be replacing Archer, who has featured in only five of Mumbai’s ten matches so far in IPL 2023. In those matches, he has scalped only a couple of wickets, whilst also conceding 9.50 runs per over. Meanwhile, there have also been reports of the speedster flying to Belgium for an elbow surgery, amid the IPL season.
As for the competition, Mumbai are struggling in the eighth position, having won five of their first ten matches, and accumulated 10 points. That being said, a victory in their next match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, which will be played on 9 May, will catapult Sharma’s side to third place.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)