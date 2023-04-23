IPL 2023: Mumbai Captain Rohit Sharma ‘Not Worried’ After Defeat Against Punjab

"Yes, a little disappointment there (with death bowling). We made some errors in the field which can happen, not gonna look too much into that," Rohit said at the post match presentation.

"Just keep our heads high, we have won three and lost three, pretty even-stevens at the moment. There is a lot of time left in the tournament. We can't look down and start worrying about things. Yes, we didn't come out on top today. We made some errors but something to go back and look into," he added.