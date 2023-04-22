You’ll Only Realise How Much MS Dhoni Is Missed Only When He Goes: Eoin Morgan

Morgan added, "It's great to see these guys, they are very grateful for him as a leader, but you'll only realize how much he's missed when he goes. That's going to be the effect. His impact of leading key players in the side who are key performers for the CSK at the moment will miss him when he finishes."

Morgan was also complimentary of CSK treating their home ground like a fortress and the positive leadership that keeps them going, "The whole lot of the success is based around winning at the home ground, they have it nailed to a tee. You go through the string of names, the spinners, all-rounders, like you said, plug-n-play. At the back of all this are the characters, the personalities, managed brilliantly by MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming."