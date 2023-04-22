The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Jadeja, Conway Star as Chennai Defeat Hyderabad

After winning the toss, Dhoni elected to chase and Harry Brook was the first wicket to fall - out on 18 in the 5th over. Abhishek Sharma, given the opening slot, top scored with 34 as the rest of the batting order just about chipped in a few runs. Mayank Agarwal was moved to number 6 in the order from his opening slot, and was stumped on 2 by Dhoni. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for Chennai with his 3 wickets for 22 as Hyderabad posted 134/7.

Chennai’s chase had Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad post 86 by the end of 10 overs before Ruturaj got out on 35. New Zealand's Conway stayed unbeaten on 77 as Rahane and Ambati made 9 each and the team won by 7 wickets. Mayank Markande was the only Hyderabad bowler to pick wickets as he finished with 2/23 in his 4.

This podcast series is brought to you in association with Lloyd and Domino's.