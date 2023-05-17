IPL 2023: Mohsin Khan Dedicates Win To Ailing Father, Reflects on Tough Phase

After successfully defending 11 runs in the final over of Mumbai Indians' chase to give Lucknow Super Giants a tight five-run victory in IPL 2023, left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan recalled the tough phase of his career in the last twelve months, revealing that he had even given up hope of playing the game.

Mohsin had picked 14 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 5.97 in his debut IPL season last year. But after that, he suffered a serious shoulder injury and did not play any competitive cricket for 12 months, missing the entire domestic season and first half of IPL 2023.