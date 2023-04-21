IPL 2023: Sourav Ganguly Compares DC’s Win Over KKR to His First Test Win

Winning their first match in six outings was akin to winning his first Test for Sourav Ganguly, Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket, who also mentioned that his boys will have to look at themselves as to how they can do better in batting.

An impressive show by their bowlers, followed by skipper David Warner's vital fifty (57 off 41) guided Delhi Capitals to their first win of the season, beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four wickets in a rain-delayed IPL 2023 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, on Thursday, 20 April.