Jammu All-rounder Vivrant Sharma Strikes Big in IPL Auction 2023

The uncapped all-rounder was intensely bid on by multiple teams in Kochi.

After Parvez Rasool, Abdul Samad and seam sensation Umran Malik, Jammu all-rounder Vivrant Sharma (23) on Friday became the latest cricketer from J&K to join the Indian Premier League after he was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping Rs 2.6 crore at the mini-auction held on Friday.

After making his first class debut in 2021, Sharma has represented the UT in nine T20 matches so far, scoring 191 runs at 23.87 with a highest of 63, besides scalping six wickets with an economy rate of 5.73 with best figures of 4/13. In 14 List A matches, Sharma has scored 519 runs at 39.92 with a highest score of 154 not out. He also has eight wickets against his name with best figures of 4/22.

An atmosphere of celebration was witnessed in Jammu after SRH won the bid to rope in Sharma, with congratulatory messages pouring in on social media.

Here's how the 23 year old reacted to being bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad

He was Sunrisers Hyderabad's 4th highest buy of the auction, among the 13 players they bought in total. The team will be looking to finish much higher than last seasons 8th place, having been the most active team at the auction.

(With inputs from IANS)

