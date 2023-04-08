IPL 2023: Full List of Players Ruled Out Due to Injuries, and Their Replacements
IPL 2023: Find the detailed list of players who will be missing IPL 2023 due to injuries
IPL season 16 is going on with much enthusiasm and has been keeping the audiences hooked. Some of the best players of the world will be seen in action over the next two months but at the same time, a lot of them are going to miss one of the greatest festivals of cricket, due to physical limitations.
Here's a look at some of the players who will be missing this year’s IPL due to injuries:
Reece Topley (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
Reece Topley had to pull out of IPL 2023 as he dislocated his right shoulder during RCB's opening game against Mumbai Indians on 2 April. He travelled to Kolkata for the next match with the rest of the team with his arm in sling but wasn't a part of the Playing XI and later on, returned to the UK. South African Wayne Parnell has been named as his replacement.
Will Jacks (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
One of the top purchases for RCB at the last auction, Will Jacks, who was acquired for Rs 3.2 crore, got injured during England’s tour of Bangladesh in March 2023 and pulled out of IPL 2023. Michael Bracewell of New Zealand has replaced him in the squad.
Rajat Patidar (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
Due to a heel injury, Rajat Patidar was undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for the past few days. It was hoped that would be joining the team for the second half of the IPL but after checkups and medical analysis, he has now been ruled out of the entire IPL 2023. Karnataka’s Vyashak Vijay Kumar has been named as his replacement.
Jonny Bairstow (Punjab Kings)
A very important part of the England squad, Bairstow had an accident while playing golf last September and has been away from cricket ever since. The England cricket team wants him to be in his best shape ahead of the Ashes later this summer and he has been requested to play County cricket instead this summer and has since pulled out of IPL 2023. Australian cricketer Matthew Short, who also won the Player of the Tournament at the 2022/23 BBL, has replaced him.
Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders)
Iyer was struggling with his back since he came back from the Bangladesh series in December 2022. He earlier missed the 1st Test against Australia in February but came back for the remaining three. But his return was short-lived as he was again ruled out of the ODI series and was advised to undergo surgery due to his back injury. Iyer will not be a part of the KKR squad for the entire IPL season. Nitish Rana has been named the captain of the team in his absence.
Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals)
Similar to Kolkata, Delhi will also be missing their captain this year. Rishabh Pant went through a horrible car accident in December last year which has put him out of action. Hence, he will be missing the entire 2023 IPL season. David Warner has been named captain in Rishabh’s absence while wicket-keeper Abhishek Porel has replaced him in the squad.
Kylie Jamieson (Chennai Super Kings)
Jamieson, who was acquired by CSK for Rs 1 crore in December's mini auction, suffered a stress fracture which will be keeping him out of IPL 2023, and cricket for a few more months. Sisanda Magala of South Africa has been roped in by CSK as a his replacement.
Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians)
Fans will again have to wait another season to see the Archer-Bumrah partnership, as Jasprit Bumrah will be missing IPL 2023 as he continues his long injury layoff. Indian cricketer Sandeep Warrier has been roped in by Mumbai Indians as Bumrah's replacement.
Jhye Richardson (Mumbai Indians)
Mumbai Indians will be missing another fast bowler this season. Jhye Richardson, who was out of action for some time due to his shoulder surgery in 2019, underwent another surgery - a hamstring surgery - this month and hence, will not be seen in action in the IPL or in international cricket for a few months. MI named Australian fast bowler Riley Meredith as a replacement for Richardson.
Mukesh Choudhary (Chennai Super Kings)
One of the key seamers for Chennai last season, Choudhary was forced to undergo rehabilitation for the stress fracture on his back at the NCA due to a back injury. Chennai CEO Kasi Viswanathan said, “we are waiting on Mukesh but we do not have much hope.” CSK has named Akash Singh, who was a part of the U-19 World Cup team in 2020, as his replacement.
Mohsin Khan (Lucknow Super Giants)
Mohsin had to go through a surgery after the 2022 season to get blood clots removed from his left shoulder. Khan is part of Super Giants' training camp and is carrying out batting practice in the nets but hasn't started bowling yet. The team is still optimistic and expects Khan to return to the squad in the second half of the IPL.
Prasidh Krishna (Rajasthan Royals)
A lumbar stress fracture has kept him out of action since August 2022 and has ruled him out of IPL 2023 as well. Prasidh had finished as the second-highest wicket-taker last season for Rajasthan. Sandeep Sharma will be representing the team as a replacement for Krishna.
Kane Williamson (Gujarat Titans)
Williamson suffered a knee injury during IPL 2023 while playing for Gujarat Titans in the season-opener against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. The knee injury forced him to withdraw from the tournament and he has since returned to New Zealand and upon further assessment, been ruled out of the 2023 ODI World Cup later this year as well. Titans named Sri Lankan Dasun Shanaka as the replacement for Kane.
