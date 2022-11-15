ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Full Squad After IPL Retentions

Full squad of Delhi Capitals after the IPL 2023 retentions and trading window closed on 15 November 2022. 

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Full Squad After IPL Retentions
Delhi Capitals have made the least changed among the 10 franchises, releasing only four players after Shardul Thakur was transferred to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, KS Bharat and Ashwin Hebbar go back into the player pool ahead of the IPL 2023 auction in December.

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Full Squad

  1. Rishabh Pant

  2. David Warner

  3. Anrich Nortje

  4. Lungi Ngidi

  5. Prithvi Shaw

  6. Chetan Sakariya

  7. Khaleel Ahmed

  8. Kuldeep Yadav

  9. Axar Patel

  10. Ripal Patel

  11. Sarfaraz Khan

  12. Yash Dhull

  13. Kamlesh Nagarkoti

  14. Pravin Dubey

  15. Vicky Ostwal

  16. Lalit Yadav

  17. Rovman Powell

  18. Mustafizur Rahman

  19. Mitchell Marsh

    Trade: Shardul Thakur to Kolkata Knight Riders

