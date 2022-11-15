IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Full Squad After IPL Retentions
Full squad of Delhi Capitals after the IPL 2023 retentions and trading window closed on 15 November 2022.
Delhi Capitals have made the least changed among the 10 franchises, releasing only four players after Shardul Thakur was transferred to Kolkata Knight Riders.
Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, KS Bharat and Ashwin Hebbar go back into the player pool ahead of the IPL 2023 auction in December.
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Full Squad
Rishabh Pant
David Warner
Anrich Nortje
Lungi Ngidi
Prithvi Shaw
Chetan Sakariya
Khaleel Ahmed
Kuldeep Yadav
Axar Patel
Ripal Patel
Sarfaraz Khan
Yash Dhull
Kamlesh Nagarkoti
Pravin Dubey
Vicky Ostwal
Lalit Yadav
Rovman Powell
Mustafizur Rahman
Mitchell Marsh
Trade: Shardul Thakur to Kolkata Knight RidersRishabh Pant
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl
Topics: Delhi Capitals IPL 2023
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.