ADVERTISEMENT

The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Chennai Defeat Delhi With Ease at Chepauk

MS Dhoni's side batted first and posted 167/8 in their 20 overs.

Mendra Dorjey Sahni
Published
Podcast
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi’s campaign this season is now pretty much over, following their 27 run loss to Chennai on Wednesday night at the Chepauk, which leaves them at the last spot in the points table with just 3 more matches to play.

MS Dhoni's side batted first and posted 167/8 in their 20 overs. Delhi's chase though never really took off with skipper David Warner and Phil Salt, the star from their last match, both falling by the end of the third over. Number 5 bat Rilee Rossouw top-scored for Delhi with 35 as they managed just 140/8 and lost by 27 runs.

This podcast series is brought to you in association with Lloyd.

Also Read

The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Mumbai's Limitless SKY Takes Down Bangalore

The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Mumbai's Limitless SKY Takes Down Bangalore

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×