IPL 2023: Aakash Chopra Questions PBKS’ Team Selection, Removal of Anil Kumble
IPL 2023: Punjab Kings bought only 6 players in the auction, despite having the second highest purse.
Former India opener and noted commentator Aakash Chopra has questioned Punjab Kings (PBKS) for removing Anil Kumble as head coach as they had not made many changes to their squad in the mini-auction ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
In the auction held on December 23 at Kochi, Punjab Kings picked Sam Curran (INR 18.50 crore), Sikandar Raza (INR 50 lakh), Harpreet Bhatia (INR 40 lakh), Vidwath Kaverappa (INR 20 lakh), Mohit Rathee (INR 20 lakh) and Shivam Singh (INR 20 lakh). None of them barring Curran and Raza are much known.
In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra questioned their strategy. "If you (PBKS) have not made changes, it means Anil Kumble had made the right team," said Chopra.
"You had done a good squad selection, just had to do a little tweaking and not wholesale changes, Trevor Bayliss felt like that. So why was Kumble removed? I am just wondering," he further added.
Before the auction, PBKS retained five overseas players - Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Nathan Ellis - from last year's squad. They added Curran and Raza to their overseas contingent at the auction but opted not to pick an eighth foreign player, even though they had 12.95 crore left in their purse.
Punjab Kings Should Have Had a Contingency Plan: Aakash Chopra
Chopra also questioned the PBKS for not selecting their full quota of overseas players.
"If anyone had the money to spend after Hyderabad, it was the Punjab Kings. They have kept a 22-member squad, you can keep 25, with seven overseas. They should have kept one more overseas player. I understand that COVID is behind us but you should have a contingency plan. Did they miss a trick?"
Chopra noted that barring Curran and Raza, PBKS did not acquire any other prominent player and said, "They bought Sam Curran. They got Sikandar Raza very cheap, at the base price. To be fair, they didn't spend much other than Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza. Sam Curran was definitely very expensive and then Harpreet Bhatia, Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh - not really much."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl
Topics: IPL AUCTION 2023 IPL IPL Auction 2023
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.