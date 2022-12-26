IPL 2023: Aakash Chopra Questions PBKS’ Team Selection, Removal of Anil Kumble

Former India opener and noted commentator Aakash Chopra has questioned Punjab Kings (PBKS) for removing Anil Kumble as head coach as they had not made many changes to their squad in the mini-auction ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

In the auction held on December 23 at Kochi, Punjab Kings picked Sam Curran (INR 18.50 crore), Sikandar Raza (INR 50 lakh), Harpreet Bhatia (INR 40 lakh), Vidwath Kaverappa (INR 20 lakh), Mohit Rathee (INR 20 lakh) and Shivam Singh (INR 20 lakh). None of them barring Curran and Raza are much known.