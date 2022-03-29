IPL 2022: Young Ayush Badoni Serves Notice of His Talent With a Fifty on Debut

Who is Ayush Badoni?

That was what the spectators at the Wankhede Stadium and also a vast majority of the ones sitting in front of their television screens were thinking as the 22-year-old batter walked out to bat with his team Lucknow Super Giants struggling at 29/4 vs Gujarat Titans on Monday night in Mumbai.

After skipper K.L Rahul got out for a golden duck off Mohammad Shami, Lucknow lost three more wickets in quick succession, leaving Deepak Hooda as the only recognised batter in the middle.

After the fall of the fourth wicket, experienced hand Krunal Pandya was expected to walk out to bat, instead young debutant Badoni came out in his place. For the discerning fans who checked the stats, they found out that Badoni had played just five matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Delhi, before this game.