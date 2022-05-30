IPL 2022: Decoding Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag Enigma

On Sunday, 29 May, Rajasthan Royals' batting all-rounder Riyan Parag had the opportunity of turning around his campaign, if he could finish Rajasthan's innings with a flourish in the IPL 2022 final, as he found himself at the death once again, negotiating Gujarat Titans' top-class bowling attack.

As always, there was no dearth of self belief. Even as Obed McCoy came out to bat at No 9 and smoked a six off his second delivery, Parag had the confidence and the belief to deny him a single in the last over, trusting himself to maximise the final over from Mohammed Shami.

However, all he could do was to hit one boundary before being cleaned up by a searing yorker from the seasoned pacer on the final delivery and finished with 15 runs off as many balls.