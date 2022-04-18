Dinesh Karthik Has Two Goals - Perform for RCB & Help India Win The World Cup

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has said that he has set himself two goals this season -- that of filling the void left by South African great AB de Villiers and, in the long-term, reclaim his place in the India team for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

In a candid talk with former RCB skipper Virat Kohli on RCB Bold Diaries, Karthik added that his dream was to help India "cross that line" of winning multi-nation tournament, which has eluded the country for a long time now.

Karthik has been in sublime form in IPL 2022 and his batting prowess is one of the reasons behind RCB's charge in this year's tournament, the latest being his unbeaten 66 against Delhi Capitals where he hammered the rival bowlers for five fours and an equal number of maximums in just 34 deliveries.