IPL 2022: CSK Unable to Use DRS Due to Power Cut at Wankhede, Twitter Reacts
Chennai Super Kings lost 5 quick wickets against Mumbai Indians in the first six overs of their innings.
On Thursday, during the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match of IPL 2022, there was a power outage at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium during the first few overs of the match.
Due to the power cut, the Decision Review System (DRS) was unavailable for the first few overs of CSK's innings after MS Dhoni's team was put into bat first by Rohit Sharma after he won the toss. Due to this, CSK batters Devon Conway and Robin Uthappa were unable to review their dismissals.
As soon as he was given out lbw to a delivery that looked like it was going down leg-side, CSK's Devon Conway looked at the umpire and consulted his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad, who went on to speak to the umpires. But Conway trudged back to the dugout without taking the help of the video umpire as he was told that DRS was not available.
A couple of overs later, Robin Uthappa was given lbw to Jasprit Bumrah and he too checked with the umpire whether he could review it or not and was sadly told that was not possible.
This caused a lot of stir among IPL fans on social media, as Chennai went onto loose 5 wickets in the first six overs of the game.
CSK captain MS Dhoni was the only player who didn't fall victim to the MI ballers. He scored 36 off 33 balls and lead his team to set a target of 98 runs for MI.
