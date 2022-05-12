IPL 2022: CSK Unable to Use DRS Due to Power Cut at Wankhede, Twitter Reacts

As soon as he was given out lbw to a delivery that looked like it was going down leg-side, CSK's Devon Conway looked at the umpire and consulted his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad, who went on to speak to the umpires. But Conway trudged back to the dugout without taking the help of the video umpire as he was told that DRS was not available.

A couple of overs later, Robin Uthappa was given lbw to Jasprit Bumrah and he too checked with the umpire whether he could review it or not and was sadly told that was not possible.

This caused a lot of stir among IPL fans on social media, as Chennai went onto loose 5 wickets in the first six overs of the game.