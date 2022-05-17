IPL 2022: Rahul Tripathi & Umran Malik Shine as SRH Win by 3 Runs Against MI

Batting first, the Sunrisers did not open with Kane Williamson, as the in-form Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg took charge. However, the experiment didn’t work out as Daniel Sams sent Sharma back to the hut for 9.

From then on in, Garg and Rahul Tripathi started to build, and continued to score at good pace during the powerplay. Garg was quite attacking at his end and Tripathi matched him shot for shot for the rest of the powerplay, finishing at 57/1.

They didn’t slow down after that either as Sanjay Yadav and Mayank Markande bore the brunt of the attack. Garg was approaching his half-century around the midway stage, before Ramandeep Singh got his wicket for 42 off 26 deliveries. Garg and Tripathi had put on a 78-run stand.

In walked Nicholas Pooran, and took a few deliveries to get his eye in, while Tripathi kept the momentum going. He too was approaching a fifty. Against Riley Meredith, the left-handed Pooran cut loose with back-to-back sixes, and then attacked Markande in the next over too. By the end of the 14th over, Tripathi too had brought up a 32-ball half-century as SRH looked set to go big in the final phase of the innings.