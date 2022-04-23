IPL 2022: My Team is RCB, Been Lucky Enough to Meet Virat Kohli, Says Harry Kane

"They were unlucky last year but they did the right things this year, they started well. There are some great teams at the IPL. I just like watching all of them to be honest but hopefully RCB can go well," he added.



The England football team skipper also praised Kohli's batting and called the former India captain a 'down to earth guy'.



"Virat is incredible to watch. A real down to earth guy. He has fire in his batting and passion when you watch him play which is great to see," said Kane.



"We have been playing cricket for a year and a half and so we were playing pretty much once or twice a week and that was good fun. We enjoy playing cricket, obviously, the IPL is on at the moment so we're enjoying watching that as well," he added.

Kohli though has been in bad form recently, registering two golden ducks in as many games.



(With IANS Inputs)