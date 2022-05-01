IPL 2022: MS Dhoni's CSK to Bat First as SRH Win Toss & Elect to Field
On Saturday, CSK's Ravindra Jadeja handed back the captaincy to MS Dhoni.
The crowd went mad and were loud as ever as MS Dhoni walked out in the yellow for the toss, after a break of 8 games, against the Kane Williamson led Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune on Sunday in IPL 2022.
Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first against CSK in Pune.
SRH are unchanged while CSK have Dwayne Bravo and Shivam Dube missing with Devon Conway and Simarjeet Singh are included.
“We are going to bowl first. For us we have done it something well, we'll try to make use of the conditions with the ball. It was a close game, today is another opportuntiy as a team. We are playing with the same team,” Kane Williamson said.
“You'll definitely see me in the yellow jersey, whether it is this one, or some other one, you never know. You need to realise the current situation. We have dropped catches, those are the things you want to omit. Those are the areas you need to work on. We have a couple of changes. Bravo and Dube are out. Devon and Simarjeet Singh are in,” MS Dhoni said.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Simarjeet Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.