Ravindra Jadeja Resigns, MS Dhoni Takes Over as Chennai Super Kings Captain
MS Dhoni will lead CSK on Sunday when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second game of the day.
After a poor start to the season, Chennai Super Kings have announced that MS Dhoni will take over captaincy duties. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who started IPL 2022 as captain, has stepped down from the job.
MS Dhoni had walked away from the job before the season started but will take over from Jadeja as skipper for the rest of the season.
“Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game,” CSK announced on Saturday.
The ace all-rounder, Jadeja, has struggled with his form too, scoring 112 runs at an average of 22.40 and bagging only 5 wickets in 8 games.
CSK is currently 9th on the IPL Points Table with two wins from 8 games. CSK play on Sunday and face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second game of the day.
Dhoni has led Chennai to four IPL titles in the past 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. Chennai hold the record for most appearances in the playoffs (11) and the Final (9) of the IPL. MSD had been captain of CSK in all the seasons before this, right from the first in 2008.
