IPL 2022: Feel Like Shane Warne Is Watching Me From Heaven, Says Chahal

Rajasthan Royals' leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Monday credited his success in IPL 2022 to the closely knit group and said playing for the franchise has made him feel that legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne, who had led the team in the inaugural season to winning the trophy and died unexpectedly in March this year, has been watching him bowl from heaven.

In the league stages of IPL 2022, Chahal has picked 26 wickets at an average of 16.53 and economy rate of 7.67, leading the bowling charts in the tournament. He has a chance to add more to his tally when Rajasthan face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

"I know it's just the first season here (at Royals) for me, but it feels like I've been playing here for many years. It's like a family already. I'm really relaxed here mentally, and I believe the credit goes to the people here, who take really good care of me. It's not just within the playing team and support staff, but also the management, which is something I really value," said Chahal in an official release of the franchise.