IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis' RCB Take On His Former Team CSK on Wednesday

In fact, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis too had attributed the defeat to the absence of Patel, who had to leave the IPL bio-bubble after getting the news of his sister's demise.

"You see the value of Harshal (Patel), and what he offers. He has the ability to stop the game. We missed that (against CSK); we had a similar tone to the bowling. We lacked the variety we needed in our attack. Hopefully we can have him soon again," du Plessis had said after the loss.

But with Patel back in the side, RCB can hope for a turnaround, even as four-time IPL champions CSK will be buoyed by the display of fireworks from openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and New Zealand's Devon Conway in their previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which CSK won by 13 runs.

Gaikwad and Conway had stitched together a record 182-run opening stand, after which Mukesh Choudhary's four-wicket haul sealed a 13-run victory over SRH at the same venue on May 1.

"I enjoyed batting with Devon. I am delighted for him as it was only his second match and he scored his maiden IPL fifty. We haven't played together much, but we spend a lot of time in my room. Hence, we got to know about each other's game, how we communicate and how we react to certain situations on the field. We already had off-field conversations and, thankfully, we shared a very good partnership," Ruturaj had said after the game.