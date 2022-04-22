IPL 2022: MI Need to Win the Small Margins, Says Mahela Jayawardene

On Thursday, after huffing and puffing their way to an under-par 155, Mumbai's new-look bowling attack, with inclusions of Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams and off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen, took wickets at regular intervals but Dwaine Pretorius' 14-ball 22 and Dhoni's vintage finishing touch in an unbeaten 28 off 13 balls was enough to keep Mumbai winless in IPL 2022.



Head coach Mahela Jayawardene, in the post-match virtual press conference, feels that his side have been lacking the instincts to finish off matches successfully.



"It is a tough loss (to take), the guys fought really well. We just need that instinct to finish games off but we are making mistakes. We knew the wicket was tough, so we had to get through the first six overs and set up a par score. The bowlers bowled brilliantly, executed the plans," he said.



Jaydev Unadkat had 16 to defend off the final over and began well by trapping Pretorius lbw but Dhoni took three boundaries off him, including a four through fine leg on the final ball to add another chapter to his finishing book.



"But in the end, the experience of MS closed the game for them. We need to get over these small margins. Last few games, we had our opportunities missed. So, we just need to keep fighting, that's the message to the team. They understand that but they need to try and execute it out in the middle," stated Jayawardene.



In Mumbai's bowling attack, Sams redeemed himself after being unimpressive in initial matches with 4/30 in his four overs at an economy rate of 7.5 while his fellow Australian quick Riley Meredith gave a good account of himself with 1/25 at an economy rate of 6.2. Jayawardene explained why Meredith hadn't been an early starter for Mumbai in the tournament.