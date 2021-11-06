IPL 2022: Which Players Are The 8 Teams Likely to Retain Ahead of The Auction

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal

Deduction: Rs 38.25 crore (17 + 14.25 + 7)

RCB's retention list is pretty much evident. Even though Virat Kohli hasn't been in good form in the last couple of seasons and won't be leading them anymore, he is still a brand himself and someone who inspires others playing around him.

He will be their first retention followed by Glenn Maxwell who was undoubtedly their best player in IPL 2021 with more than 500 runs to his name, while playing the role of a No 4 batter.

The third retention could be Yuzvendra Chahal, a player who has been associated with them since 2014. He has been highly consistent for them over the years and RCB can't risk releasing him to the auction pool considering the demand for good Indian wrist-spinners.

They won't have a problem in shelling out Rs 7 crore for him, they are already paying him Rs 6 crore per season now. AB de Villiers might seem like a surprising exclusion here but he is contracted at Rs 11 crore and that is a bit too much to pay for a player who will turn 38 by the next IPL season.

RCB need to consider a major thing here, though. They will be paying INR 5.25 crore more than what most other teams will be paying for retaining three players.

This is because Virat Kohli is contracted with them at INR 17 crore and that's what they will need to pay him instead of Rs 15 crore, and they bought Maxwell last year for Rs 14.25 crore too. The same amount will be deducted from their purse now, which is Rs 3.25 crore more than the set fee of Rs 11 crore.