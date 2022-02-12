IPL 2022 Auction: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Full Squad
Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj were the players RCB retained ahead of the IPL Auction.
The IPL 2022 Mega Auction is underway in Bengaluru and the Royal Challengers Bangalore are in there looking for players to help them bring home the title for the first time.
Before the auction, RCB retained their former captain Virat Kohli (15 Cr), Australian Glenn Maxwell (11 Cr) and Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj (7 Cr)
The team began the Auction with a purse of Rs 57 Crore. All franchises have been allowed an auction spending cap of Rs 90 crore by the IPL Governing Council. There is also a Rs 67.5 crore minimum spending limit.
A full IPL squad can have a maximum of 25 players and a minimum of 18.
As the team starts to build its squad at the 2022 IPL auction, we will continue to update this page with their latest signings.
IPL Auction 2022: Full Squad Royal Challengers Bangalore
Virat Kohli - Rs 15 crore
Glenn Maxwell - Rs 11 crore
Mohammed Siraj - Rs 7 crore
Faf du Plessis - Rs 7 crore
