IPL 2022 Auction: Prasidh Krishna Bags Rs 10 Crore Payday at Rajasthan Royals
IPL Auction 2022: Prasidh Krishna had listed his base price as Rs 1 crore.
Prasidh Krishna has become Rajasthan's most expensive player of the 2022 IPL auction so far, bagging a Rs 10 crore contract.
After some initial silence in the auction room when his name came up, Lucknow and Rajasthan entered a fierce bidding war for Prasidh. From his base price of Rs 1 crore, he bid reached Rs 4.6 crore within a minute.
Gujarat then entered the bidding at Rs 5.75 crore and competed with Rajasthan before Lucknow entered again and bid Rs 6.75 crore. It was between the two teams for a while and Rajasthan went up to Rs 9.50 crore, where the bid stood for a while.
Lucknow, after a brief discussion, moved it to Rs 9.75 lakh which Rajasthan upped immediately to Rs 10 crore which eventually was the final bid.
26-year-old Krishna started his IPL journey as a nets bowler for Royal Challengers Bangalore and got his first contract only in 2018 when he was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders as an injury replacement for Kamlesh Nagarkoti.
On 6 May, 2018 he made his IPL debut against Mumbai Indians and has since played 34 matches for KKR, including 10 in the 2021 season where he picked 12 wickets.
Krishna made his India debut on 23 March, 2021 in the first ODI against England where he finished with a haul of 4/54 in 8.1 overs. In the West Indies ODIs that were played this past week, Krishna stunned the opposition in the second ODI finishing with a haul of 4/12 in 9 overs.
