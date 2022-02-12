IPL 2022 Auction: Pat Cummins Returns to KKR, Says He is 'Absolutely Pumped'

Cummins was expected to command a much higher price in the bidding war as he was one of the marquee players in the auction, and the 2021 runners-up would be happy to get him back for a much lower price.

Cummins' presence will add to the wealth of bowling as well as leadership experience, as the quick recently guided Australia to a 4-0 win in the Ashes, and with great maturity handled the crisis in the wake of Justin Langer quitting his post as head coach. The tall pacer will now lead the team for the three-Test series against Pakistan next month before he arrives for the IPL 2022.

Cummins also gives KKR more options in captaincy as they also have Shreyas Iyer in the squad after the Indian cricketer was bought for a whopping INR 12.25 crore on Saturday.