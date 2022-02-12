IPL 2022 Auction: Keeper KS Bharat Picked Up By Delhi Capitals For Rs 2 Crore

Wicketkeeper KS Bharat was picked by Delhi Capitals for a sum of Rs 2 crore, at 10 times his base price, at the mega IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru.

The uncapped 28-year-old wicketkeeper from Andhra Pradesh had put his base price as Rs 20 lakh despite playing eight matches in IPL 2021 for the Royals Challengers Bangalore.