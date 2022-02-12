ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2022 Auction: Keeper KS Bharat Picked Up By Delhi Capitals For Rs 2 Crore

The uncapped 28-year-old wicketkeeper from Andhra Pradesh had played eight matches in IPL 2021 for RCB.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>IPL 2022 Auction:&nbsp;Wicketkeeper KS Bharat was picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore.</p></div>
Wicketkeeper KS Bharat was picked by Delhi Capitals for a sum of Rs 2 crore, at 10 times his base price, at the mega IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru.

The uncapped 28-year-old wicketkeeper from Andhra Pradesh had put his base price as Rs 20 lakh despite playing eight matches in IPL 2021 for the Royals Challengers Bangalore.

(Photo: The Quint)

Bharat was part of the Delhi Daredevils squad in 2015 but did not got a single outing and only made a comeback to the tournament in 2021 when RCB bought him at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

He scored 191 runs in the eight matches he played, including an unbeaten 78 where he hit a last-ball six off Avesh Khan to help RCB beat Delhi Capitals.

Before his IPL debut, Bharat was known for the Ranji Trophy triple century he smashed against Goa in the 2014-15 season. In his last outing for Andhra Pradesh, he scored 156 runs in their victory over Gujarat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match on 14 December.

Bharat has also been part of the Indian dressing room in the last year, keeping as a replacement for Wriddhiman Saha who was nursing an injury during the Kanpur Test against New Zealand.

Published: 
