IPL 2022 Auction: IPL Veteran Suresh Raina Goes Unsold

Chennai Super Kings veteran Suresh Raina has gone unsold in the first round of the 2022 IPL auction.

The 35-year-old had been released by CSK following the 2021 season and had listed his base price at Rs 2 crore. However, he seemed to find no takers on Day 1 of the IPL auction 2022.

This does not mean Raina will not be part of IPL 2022 as his name can come up again on Sunday in the accelerated auction when teams bid for players that had gone unsold in the first round, among others.