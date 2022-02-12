IPL 2022 Auction: How Much Money Do Teams Have Left Going Into Day 2 of Auction?

The IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru saw ten teams battle it out in bidding wars to pick the best cricketing talent from India and across the world in their squads.

Each team needs to have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25 players in their squad. And they need to spend a minimum of Rs 67.5 crore from their total purse of Rs 90 crore.

Here is how much of their funds the the teams still have left, and how many slots they've filled so far, through the retentions and the auction.