IPL 2022 Auction: Delhi Capitals' Full Squad

The IPL 2022 Mega Auction is underway in Bengaluru and the Delhi Capitals are looking to build a good squad yet again. The Capitals in recent years have performed brilliantly in the IPL and coach Ricky Ponting will want that to continue.

Delhi had retained four players before the auction- Rishabh Pant (16 crore), Axar Patel (9 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Prithvi Shaw (7.5 crore, 8 crore to be deducted from purse), Anrich Nortje (6.5 crore).

The four retentions meant Delhi spent Rs 42.50 crore before the auction - the most by any team– and started with a purse of Rs 47.50 crore.