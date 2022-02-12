ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2022 Auction: Chennai Super Kings' Full Squad

Chennai Super Kings retained 4 players in Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>IPL Auction 2022: Full squad list of MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings.</p></div>
The IPL 2022 Mega Auction is underway in Bengaluru and the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are doing their thing yet again. Known to deal with auctions and the tournament itself in their own way, CSK’s activity will be keenly watched by everyone.

Interestingly, they did not buy a single player from the 'marquee' list of 10 players that started the auction. CSK started the auction with a purse of Rs 48 crore after retaining four players - Ravindra Jadeja (INR 16 crore), MS Dhoni (INR 12 crore), Moeen Ali (INR 8 crore) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (INR 6 crore).

All franchises have been allowed an auction spending cap of Rs 90 crore by the IPL Governing Council. There is also a Rs 67.5 crore minimum spending limit.

A full IPL squad can have a maximum of 25 players and a minimum of 18.

As the team starts to build its squad at the 2022 IPL auction, we will continue to update this page with their latest signings.

IPL Auction 2022: Full Squad Chennai Super Kings 

  1. Ravindra Jadeja: Rs 16 crore

  2. MS Dhoni: Rs 12 crore

  3. Moeen Ali: Rs 8 crore

  4. Ruturaj Gaikwad: Rs 6 crore

  5. Robin Uthappa: Rs 2 crore

  6. Dwayne Bravo: Rs 4.40 crore

