IPL 2022: 25 Questions With Rajasthan's Trent 'The Bolt' Boult and Jimmy Neesham

Rajasthan Royals have entered the Final Four stage of IPL 2022 with two chances at reaching the final after qualifying in the second position, behind Gujarat Titans. The two teams will face off in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday night in Kolkata with the losing team getting a second shot at the final, in Friday's Eliminator.

Even as Sanju Samson's team get set for their next challenge, here's of the teams international stars – Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham as they take on The Quint's 25 Questions.