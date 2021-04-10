Dhawan-Shaw’s Exquisite Stand Helps DC Win by 7 Wickets vs CSK
Suresh Raina marked his return to the IPL with a classy half century as CSK posted a competitive 188/7.
Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan put on an emphatic century stand to set-up a comprehensive 7-wicket win for the Delhi Capitals against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 at Mumbai. The duo batted with panache and power, leaving MS Dhoni’s CSK shellshocked as they won at a canter with 8 balls to spare in the chase.
The Delhi batsmen’s exquisite shot making during their partnership stole the show after veteran Suresh Raina marked his return to the IPL with a classy half century as CSK posted a competitive 188/7 for the opposition to chase.
The Delhi bowlers backed up Rishabh Pant’s decision to field first well with Avesh Khan and Chris Woakes dismissing Faf du Plessis (0) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (5) to peg CSK back in the first part of the powerplay. CSK were 33/2 at the end of the powerplay.
But that’s when Moeen Ali took charge and played with freedom, hitting R Ashwin for a couple of monstrous sixes along with four boundaries during his 24-ball 36 runs cameo. Moeen’s counterattack allowed Suresh Raina, returning after pulling out of the last season, to settle in as they put together a 53-run stand, steadying the ship after the early wickets.
Raina, who had opened his account with a boundary through the covers, was his usual self in the middle right from the get-go and started to find the gaps soon after settling in.
After Moeen was dismissed, Raina and Ambati Rayudu kept the tempo going as the right hander added 23 useful runs from 16 deliveries before being deceived by a slower one from Tom Curran. Rayudu looked to loft him over mid-off but holed out to Shikhar Dhawan, who took his third catch of the evening.
Raina at the other end, kept going and brought up his half century with a cracking pull shot off Marcus Stoinis that landed in the stands in the 13th over of the innings.
The southpaw was well and truly back but could not continue his stay for much longer as he was runout for 54 while trying to go for a second run with Ravindra Jadeja, who crashed into the bowler Avesh Khan, leaving Raina stranded in the 16th over.
A couple of deliveries later, Avesh struck again as he castled MS Dhoni, who chopped it on to his stumps for a 0, leaving CSK in a spot of bother at 137/6. Avesh then finished off his spell with a fine 5-run over to return with figures of 23/2 after 4.
In the penultimate over, Tom Curran, who had had a good spell up until then came face to face with his brother Sam, who smashed him for a couple of huge sixes and then a boundary to add to a four for Jadeja, scoring 23.
Sam (34) and Jadeja (26*) continued to run hard after the Englishman started off the final over with a boundary and put together a 51-run stand, helping CSK finish strongly.
Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan, both with one eye on the squad for the T20 World Cup later in the year, were off the blocks very quickly.
Shaw and Dhawan looked in complete control from the first ball and brought out the full array of strokes around the wicket.
Both openers drove, cut and pulled with authority, taking a special liking to Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran and Moeen Ali, all of whom went for more than10 runs an over.
Delhi had knocked off 65 runs in the powerplay and continued in their merry ways right up until the 13th over, putting on a 138-run opening stand.
Shaw, who has been under the scanner, looked assured, showing why he is highly rated during his 38-ball 72 which was laced with three maximums and nine boundaries. At the other end, Shikhar Dhawan matched him shot for shot completing his half century in quick time too. Dhawan got to his fifty of 35 deliveries while Shaw needed 27.
The stylish opener was the first to depart when Dwayne Bravo made him chase a wide one and he holed out to deep point where Moeen completed the catch in the 14th over.
Delhi’s newly appointed captain Rishabh walked in after that and along with Dhawan did not let CSK fight back and continued to attack.
Dhawan looked set to get a century however was dismissed for 85 off 54 deliveries, hammering four boundaries and two sixes before Shardul Thakur trapped him LBW.
Marcus Stoinis (14) joined Pant (15*) and almost finished things off but the right hander become Thakur’s second wicket with three runs to go.
Pant then hit the winning runs of the next delivery as Shimron Hetmyer played the role of a spectator at the non striker’s end.
