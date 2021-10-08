IPL 2021 RCB vs DC Live Streaming: When and How to Watch the Match Live
DC vs RCB IPL 2021 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.
RCB vs DC IPL 2021: The 56th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC).
Indian skipper Virat Kohli will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore, while Delhi Capitals will be headed by Indian batsman and wicket keeper Rishabh Pant.
DC vs RCB match is scheduled to take place at 07:30 pm IST on Friday, 8 October 2021. It will be played at Dubai International Stadium, UAE.
Currently, Delhi Capitals, with 20 points, is leading the points table, while Royal Challengers Bangalore stands at third position with 16 points.
Where to watch online live streaming of RCB vs DC IPL 2021 match?
The DC vs RCB IPL match can be watched live online on Disney+ Hotstar.
How to watch DC vs RCB IPL 2021 match live on TV?
RCB vs DC IPL 2021 match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.
Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH) will also a play a match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at 7:30 pm on Friday, 8 October.
IPL Points Table 2021
Delhi Capitals: 20 points
Chennai Super Kings 18 points
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 16 points
Kolkata Knight Riders: 14 points
Punjab Kings: 12 points
Mumbai Indians: 12 points
Rajasthan Royals: 10 points
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 6 points
