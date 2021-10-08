IPL 2021 MI vs SRH Live Streaming: When and How to Watch the Match Live
SRH vs MI IPL 2021 match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is all set to play against Mumbai Indians (MI) in 55th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma will lead Mumbai Indians' squad, while Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be headed by Kane Williamson
The match between MI vs SRH will begin at 07:30 PM IST on Friday, 8 October 2021. The venue for the match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Where to watch online live streaming of MI vs SRH IPL 2021 match?
The SRH vs MI IPL match can be watched live online on Disney+ Hotstar.
How to watch SRH vs MI IPL 2021 match live on TV?
MI vs SRH IPL 2021 match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.
For regular updates about the match and other IPL releated stories, follow The Quint.
Delhi Capitals (DC) will also play a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday, 8 October 2021. This match is also scheduled at 07:30 pm.
IPL 2021 Points Table
Delhi Capitals: 20 points
Chennai Super Kings 18 points
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 16 points
Kolkata Knight Riders: 14 points
Punjab Kings: 12 points
Mumbai Indians: 12 points
Rajasthan Royals: 10 points
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 6 points
