IPL 2021: Rahul Tripathi & Venkatesh Iyer Lead KKR to Stunning Win Against MI

Iyer was joined by Rahul Tripathi, and the duo continued pretty much in the same manner – pouncing on every chance to free their arms. Rohit and Mumbai were worried as KKR’s batters were scoring at a brisk pace well after the powerplay as well. Even taking the pace of the ball didn’t work as Krunal Pandya got hit for 12 in his 3rd over as KKR motored along to 97/1 after 9 overs.

Iyer, who was playing his second game in the IPL, not only played the powerful shot but also mixed it up with some delicate dabs and was being matched by Tripathi, shot for shot, as even the ace Bumrah found the going quite tough. At the midway stage KKR were 111/1, well on course for the win.

Off the next over, Iyer completed his maiden fifty and then Tripathi got to his too with an edge off an attempted sweep to Bumrah that went over the keeper for a six. He followed that up with another boundary but Bumrah bounced back to knock over Iyer for 53 from 30 deliveries. KKR at the time were 28 runs away from the win. Iyer had smashed 3 sixes and 4 boundaries and pretty much blunted the opposition attack and placed his side on the cusp of a comprehensive win.

Tripathi at the other end continued with his merry ways and started off the 13th over with a huge six of Rahul Chahar as KKR ended the over with 17 runs, as Morgan got in the act with a maximum too.