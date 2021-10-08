IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Bat First Against SRH; Krunal & Piyush Chawla Included

“We are going to bat first, no choice (smiles). The numbers are pretty scary, but we are going to give it all. Let's hope we can come out and do what we love to do. It's important to enjoy the game as well. It's been an on and off season for us. This is a great opportunity for us to do something that's never been done before. Our batters have't come collectively and performed as a team in the UAE leg. But these guys have done exceedingly well for respective teams. Just can happen. Two changes. Getting Krunal back and Piyush Chawla back. No Tiwary and Jayant Yadav,” Rohit said.

“My first game as IPL captain. Last minute call. Kane had a niggle on his elbow, Bhuvi has a niggle too. We would have batted first too. We will look to bowl first and look to give Bombay little chance. I know they are going to come all guns blazing but we are ready,” Manish Pandey said.