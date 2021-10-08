IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Bat First Against SRH; Krunal & Piyush Chawla Included
Manish Pandey is the captain for the final game in the league stage for SRH in IPL 2021.
Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma won the toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad and opted to bat first. MI need to win by 171 runs or more to go past KKR's NRR of +0.587.
Sunrisers Hyderabad is being captained by Manish Pandey. He said that SRH would have wanted to bat first if they had a choice. Kane Williamson and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are not in the XI due to injuries.
Along side SRH vs MI, the other game going on is RCB and DC.
“We are going to bat first, no choice (smiles). The numbers are pretty scary, but we are going to give it all. Let's hope we can come out and do what we love to do. It's important to enjoy the game as well. It's been an on and off season for us. This is a great opportunity for us to do something that's never been done before. Our batters have't come collectively and performed as a team in the UAE leg. But these guys have done exceedingly well for respective teams. Just can happen. Two changes. Getting Krunal back and Piyush Chawla back. No Tiwary and Jayant Yadav,” Rohit said.
“My first game as IPL captain. Last minute call. Kane had a niggle on his elbow, Bhuvi has a niggle too. We would have batted first too. We will look to bowl first and look to give Bombay little chance. I know they are going to come all guns blazing but we are ready,” Manish Pandey said.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Trent Boult
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Manish Pandey(c), Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Umran Malik, Siddarth Kaul
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.