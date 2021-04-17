IPL 2021 Match 8: CSK vs PBKS Highlights

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday, 16 April, grabbed an easy victory against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

This victory has helped the team jump from the last position to the second position in the IPL 2021 points table. It also caused a huge fall in PBKS's position from 3rd to 7th in the table.

CSK was led by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, and PBKS was led by skipper KL Rahul.

CSK won the toss and chose to bowl first.