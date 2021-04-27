IPL 2021 Match 21: KKR vs PBKS Highlights

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), on Monday, 26 April, managed to grab victory against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

This was KKR's second win in this season of Indian premier League. It helped the team climb from the last spot to the fifth spot in IPL 2021 points table. Whereas, PBKS slipped from the 5th position to the 6th position in the points table.

KKR was led by skipper Eoin Morgan, while Indian cricketer KL Rahul led Punjab Kings.

KKR won the toss and chose to bowl first.