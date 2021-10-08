Changed Men, Changed Fortunes: The Story of KKR's Turnaround

Making the Most of Matchups

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a coach-captain combine more into the T20-defining world of match-ups than McCullum and Morgan.

It is still, for many, an evolving science, the misreading of which has actually worked in the favour of KKR – and more specifically Nitish Rana – in just this UAE leg itself. Both DC and RR fell prey to the lazy convention that left-handed batters don’t like facing off-spin, not accounting that Rana, a massive outlier, actually scores at nearly ten runs per over against off-spin in the IPL. The bit-part off-spin of Lalit Yadav and Glenn Phillips was duly dispatched for a combined 30 runs off just 13 balls by Rana.

Old-timers in the commentary box may often criticise teams for what they believe is ‘reading too much into data’, but the advantage of McCullum and Morgan’s ‘obsession’ is that they are least likely to make these rudimentary errors of match-up judgment.

The standout examples of KKR’s usage of the match-up cards came in opposing ends of their league stage campaign. In their season-opener, with Narine injured, KKR fielded Harbhajan Singh – who had dismissed David Warner thrice in his four most recent outings against the Australian. Harbhajan bowled the first over; Warner was dismissed in the second over; Harbhajan didn’t get the ball again in the game. In their most recent outing, KKR decided to bring Shivam Mavi back into the XI; Mavi had dismissed Sanju Samson thrice in the space of 16 balls, across four innings – he took only one ball to extend his stronghold on the battle.

With the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers in their sights come the Eliminator, don’t rule out something out-of-the-ordinary from the KKR camp.