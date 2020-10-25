Why RCB Wore Green Jersey vs CSK & Their Win-Loss Record in That

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were not seen in their traditional red and gold jersey (with a hint of black) and instead sported a green and gold one, in their game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, 25 October.

As part of their ‘Go Green’ initiative for a more sustainable and greener environment, RCB started this tradition of wearing the green jersey in one of their afternoon games every season, since 2011. Through which, RCB indicated their carbon neutrality and also donate and plant many trees.

On Saturday, RCB took to Twitter to announce that this year they will be doning Green in Sunday’s game.